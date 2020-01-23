Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $903,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,152,000 after buying an additional 1,721,484 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after buying an additional 112,521 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,520. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $147.27 and a twelve month high of $184.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.49 and a 200 day moving average of $170.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9912 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

