Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 1.0% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 152.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 571,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 345,117 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 358.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 62.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 76.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,260,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 979,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter valued at $262,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,993,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,196. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $302.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.