Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 739 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after buying an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after buying an additional 116,920 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,362,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

NYSE LMT traded up $4.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $428.78. 978,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $429.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.14 and a 200-day moving average of $384.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

