Selway Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Selway Asset Management lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.5% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $101,966,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,836,000 after buying an additional 326,357 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 181,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,899,000 after buying an additional 174,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.73. 1,134,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.98 and a 200-day moving average of $257.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $280.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,646,177.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.90.

Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

