Selway Asset Management Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Selway Asset Management cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.94. 14,647,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

