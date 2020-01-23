Selway Asset Management Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Selway Asset Management cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $25,219,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $2,294,000. Pwmco LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 35,375 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.43. 11,840,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,447,550. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

