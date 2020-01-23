SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading Down 22.4%

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) shares fell 22.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45, 1,215,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 392% from the average session volume of 247,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 200.80% and a negative net margin of 4,568.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SenesTech Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.
