SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading Down 22.4%

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) shares fell 22.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45, 1,215,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 392% from the average session volume of 247,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 200.80% and a negative net margin of 4,568.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SenesTech Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SenesTech during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech in the third quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SenesTech in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SenesTech by 96.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 157,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

