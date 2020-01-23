ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.82.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.46. 1,590,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.39. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,730.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $182.46 and a 1 year high of $317.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $740,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $133,017,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 448,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.