Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Trading Down 3%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.09, 3,649 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 7,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

About Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

