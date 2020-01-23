SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Shares of SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.18. SG Blocks shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 675,455 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SG Blocks stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,666,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 7.93% of SG Blocks as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

