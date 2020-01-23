SHIELD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. SHIELD has a total market cap of $85,403.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,333.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.01927892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.03792891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00640258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00731658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00099038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010893 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029314 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00570765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

