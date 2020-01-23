Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCVL. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

SCVL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.86. 106,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,628. The stock has a market cap of $543.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 114.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

