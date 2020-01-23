Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $330.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from to in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $364.43.

SHOP stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $464.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,266. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.63. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $476.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of -415.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 113,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

