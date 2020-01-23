Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share.
SBNY stock opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.89. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $111.91 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
