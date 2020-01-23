Silent Notary (SNTR) Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last Week

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $157,892.00 and $36,109.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, YoBit and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bilaxy, IDEX, TOPBTC, DEx.top, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

