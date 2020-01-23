Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SILC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

SILC stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,925. Silicom has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $277.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 million. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 205,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 285.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

