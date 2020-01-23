Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Shares Down 1.2%

Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 237 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.13), approximately 5,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.17).

The firm has a market cap of $230.34 million and a P/E ratio of 33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 232.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 213.68.

About Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ)

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Simplybiz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplybiz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.