Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Simulations Plus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $620.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,063,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,388,057.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

