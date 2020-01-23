Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
Simulations Plus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.
Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $620.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,063,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,388,057.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
