SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINGAPORE TELEC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of SINGAPORE TELEC/S stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 62,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,179. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales.

