Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Down 15.6%

Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI) shares dropped 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 134,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 90,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of $20.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

About Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.