Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.46-1.46 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.46 EPS.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.33.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $3,298,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,892,262.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,441 shares of company stock worth $26,738,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.