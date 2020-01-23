Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.46-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.38 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.45.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $128.19. 4,250,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,520. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,738,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

