Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $787.95 million.Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.46-1.46 EPS.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.19. 4,303,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Bank of America raised Skyworks Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.45.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.