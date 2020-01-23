SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.60

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.60 and last traded at $92.41, with a volume of 16299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.73.

SLG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

