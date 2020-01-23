SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 4020494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of SLM by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

