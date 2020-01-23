SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. SLM updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.85-1.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

