SmartCash (SMART) 1-Day Volume Tops $376,380.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. SmartCash has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $376,380.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,370.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01923516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.60 or 0.03832074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00644446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00738358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00099708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010794 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029103 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00581720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CoinBene and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

