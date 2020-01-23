SmileDirectClub (SDC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) recently:

  • 1/17/2020 – SmileDirectClub had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/14/2020 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “
  • 1/9/2020 – SmileDirectClub is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/8/2020 – SmileDirectClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “
  • 1/7/2020 – SmileDirectClub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
  • 1/6/2020 – SmileDirectClub is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/18/2019 – SmileDirectClub is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

SDC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,347,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,472,270. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit