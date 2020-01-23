SmileDirectClub (SDC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) recently:

1/17/2020 – SmileDirectClub had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – SmileDirectClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

1/9/2020 – SmileDirectClub is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – SmileDirectClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

1/7/2020 – SmileDirectClub had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/6/2020 – SmileDirectClub is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – SmileDirectClub is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

SDC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,347,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,472,270. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

