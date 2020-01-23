SmileyCoin Market Cap Tops $362,080.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $362,080.00 and $54,686.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,270,680,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,737,593,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

