Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,935 ($25.45) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMIN. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,880 ($24.73) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,835 ($24.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,812 ($23.84).

SMIN opened at GBX 1,729.50 ($22.75) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,690.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,628.40. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,374.50 ($18.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,760.50 ($23.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.94.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total value of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04). Also, insider George Buckley acquired 770 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($16,449.36).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

