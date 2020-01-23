Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,935 ($25.45) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMIN. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,880 ($24.73) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,835 ($24.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,812 ($23.84).

SMIN opened at GBX 1,729.50 ($22.75) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,690.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,628.40. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,374.50 ($18.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,760.50 ($23.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.94.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total value of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04). Also, insider George Buckley acquired 770 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($16,449.36).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Analyst Recommendations for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit