Social Activity Token Market Capitalization Reaches $53,294.00 (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Social Activity Token has a total market capitalization of $53,294.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Activity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00325432 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011914 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002011 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Social Activity Token Token Profile

Social Activity Token (CRYPTO:SAT) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial . Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.