Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded by HSBC to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HSBC currently has $25.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.69.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. 779,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 445,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113,235 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.