Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.03

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.03 and traded as high as $30.60. Societe Generale shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 3,697,493 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.03.

Societe Generale Company Profile (EPA:GLE)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

