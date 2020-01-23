SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.12

SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and traded as high as $45.90. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 2,836 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

