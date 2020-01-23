SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
SFTBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.04. 329,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,296. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.66.
SoftBank Group Company Profile
SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.
