SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SFTBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.04. 329,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,296. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.66.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

