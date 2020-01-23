Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Software AG (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Software stock remained flat at $$8.92 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. Software has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

