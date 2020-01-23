Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading Up 17.5%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares were up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.35, approximately 653,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 234,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Laidlaw started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $171.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 30,547 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $46,736.91. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 334,417 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $501,625.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 525,927 shares of company stock valued at $800,327. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

