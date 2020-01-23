Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading Up 17.5%

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares were up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.35, approximately 653,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 234,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Laidlaw started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $171.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 30,547 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $46,736.91. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 334,417 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $501,625.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 525,927 shares of company stock valued at $800,327. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit