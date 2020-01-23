Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) rose 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.39, approximately 866,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 466,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

SNGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 193.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

