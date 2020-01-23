Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.05. Spark Networks shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 4,834 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other Spark Networks news, insider Fallscheer Shane 956,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,217,000.

About Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

