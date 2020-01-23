SparksPay (SPK) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $6,446.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

