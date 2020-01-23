Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPAR shares. ValuEngine lowered Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of SPAR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 220,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.62 million, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Spartan Motors has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $227,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,650.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $675,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPAR. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 12,223.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the third quarter worth $7,134,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 952.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 341,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 309,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 788.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 282,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 365,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 245,624 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

