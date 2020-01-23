Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SPAR shares. ValuEngine lowered Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Shares of SPAR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 220,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.62 million, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Spartan Motors has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.
In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $227,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,650.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $675,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPAR. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 12,223.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the third quarter worth $7,134,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 952.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 341,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 309,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 788.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 282,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 365,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 245,624 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Spartan Motors Company Profile
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
