SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,435,567 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

