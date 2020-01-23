SPC Financial Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $89,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $444,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 39.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 31.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $400,894.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,828 shares of company stock worth $9,695,889. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.57. 6,366,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,842,150. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

