SPC Financial Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.51. 2,952,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

