SPC Financial Inc. Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.48. 2,153,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,987. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average is $144.04. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $164.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.