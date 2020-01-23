SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 755 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.13. The company had a trading volume of 417,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.94 and a 200 day moving average of $185.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.38 and a 1-year high of $203.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

