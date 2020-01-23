SPC Financial Inc. Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 184,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,574,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 208.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

JMBS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.29. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,540. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.