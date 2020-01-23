SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 730.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Eaton by 49.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $99.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

