SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.74

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.74 and last traded at $57.62, with a volume of 795500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.7069 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CWB)
SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
