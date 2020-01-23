SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.74

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.74 and last traded at $57.62, with a volume of 795500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.7069 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

