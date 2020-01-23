SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 158.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,854,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,309,491. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average of $140.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

